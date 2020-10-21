Image Source : GOOGLE AP Inter Admission 2020: BIEAP begins online admission process at bie.ap.gov.in. Key points to know

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) has begun Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Admission 2020 (AP inter) admission process online his year due to the pandemic. Candidates who are seeking admission into the two-year Intermediate courses in general and vocational streams in various colleges can visit BIE AP official website bie.ap.gov.in.

The online admission process would not require any academic certificates as well.

As per the official notice released by the Board on Tuesday, the admission for two-year intermediate courses in general and vocational streams in various colleges for the academic session will be completely online for all categories and for all quotas.

The last date to register for the Intermediate courses (both general and vocational streams) is 29 October till 5 pm.

AP Inter Admission 2020: Key points to know before applying for two-year Intermediate courses

Students need to submit a processing fee online in order to confirm their registration. For SC and ST students, it is Rs 100 per candidate and for OBC and BC students, it is Rs 200 per candidate.

To apply for the Intermediate courses, candidates will only require Class 10 hall ticket number, case, and income certificate numbers.

In case if a student is unable to fill up the admission form online for intermediate courses, they will have to visit the nearest Grama Sachivalayam or Ward Sachivalayam for registration.

Each student will be allowed to choose a minimum of five choices or options while filling the online form.

To be noted, there is a toll-free number given on the notice that can be used to clarify the issues relating to online admission by parents and students.

