AHSEC Board 2021: Assam Higher Secondary 2nd year exams in March. Check details

AHSEC Board 2021: The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) will conduct the Assam Higher Secondary 2nd year examinations 2021 from the first week of March for all three streams- Science, Arts, and Commerce.

The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) is preparing for smooth conduct of the examinations avoid discrepancies during the examinations.

A high-level committee has been formed during a meeting held in the office of the Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) on December 31, 2020, to discuss important aspects related to the examination. The detailed ASHEC datesheet 2021 is yet to be released.

Dr Dayananda Goswami, AHSEC chairman said, “We have been preparing for the examination of the higher secondary 2nd-year examination. We have taken some measures for the smooth conduction of the exam. There were many exam centres earlier which now has been cancelled and we have put some conditions regarding selecting of new exam centres. The exam centres should have the proper facility of drinking water, boundary wall, CCTV camera, nearest post office, clinic, etc."

“The head of the exam centre will have to ensure that the exam would be held following all the restrictions and laws,” he added.

Dr Ramesh Chandra Chutia, Secretary of AHSEC said," Since all the educational institutions were closed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the students did not have a proper educational facility and proper classes. Thus the board decided to reduce 30% of the syllabus in the exam around three months back considering the future of the students. However, the educational institutions have been asked to complete the syllabus through online classes if possible."

