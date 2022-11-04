UP Board of Secondary Education grants this 11-year-old direct admission to class 9

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Considering Yashvardhan's intellectual level, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education decided to admit him to the 9th standard.

Uttar Pradesh: Yashvardhan Singh, an 11-year-old prodigy of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh has now been granted admission to class 9 from class 7. This came after he applied to the Uttar Pradesh government for direct admission. The process was tedious. Yashvardhan had to undergo many tests. But nevertheless, the boy passed with flying colours. Yashvardhan's IQ was also tested at the psychological centre after which his IQ was found to be 129.

Considering his intellectual level, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education decided to admit him to the 9th standard. The Education Council also issued a letter to the education officers of Kanpur in this regard.

Yashvardhan has also got a good hold of the subjects related to civil services. He teaches international relations, Indian ancient history, polity, and geography for students preparing for IAS and PCS through his online coaching channel.

Yashvardhan’s father Anshuman Singh is a physiotherapist whereas his mother works as a teacher in the Basic Education Department.

