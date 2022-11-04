Friday, November 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. UP Board of Secondary Education grants this 11-year-old direct admission to class 9

UP Board of Secondary Education grants this 11-year-old direct admission to class 9

Yashvardhan has also got a good hold of the subjects related to civil services. He teaches international relations, Indian ancient history, polity, and geography.

Sreelakshmi Written By: Sreelakshmi Kanpur Published on: November 04, 2022 11:32 IST
Considering Yashvardhan's intellectual level, the Uttar
Image Source : FILE Considering Yashvardhan's intellectual level, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education decided to admit him to the 9th standard.

Uttar Pradesh:  Yashvardhan Singh, an 11-year-old prodigy of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh has now been granted admission to class 9 from class 7. This came after he applied to the Uttar Pradesh government for direct admission. The process was tedious. Yashvardhan had to undergo many tests. But nevertheless, the boy passed with flying colours. Yashvardhan's IQ was also tested at the psychological centre after which his IQ was found to be 129. 

Considering his intellectual level, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education decided to admit him to the 9th standard. The Education Council also issued a letter to the education officers of Kanpur in this regard.

Yashvardhan has also got a good hold of the subjects related to civil services. He teaches international relations, Indian ancient history, polity, and geography for students preparing for IAS and PCS through his online coaching channel. 

Yashvardhan’s father Anshuman Singh is a physiotherapist whereas his mother works as a teacher in the Basic Education Department.

ALSO READ | Education Ministry releases report on 'Performance Grading Index' for States, UTs

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News