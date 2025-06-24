WBCHSE West Bengal Board revises class 11 supplementary exam rules for semester 2 students, details inside West Bengal Board has made significant changes to the Class 11 supplementary examinations from the 2024–25 academic year. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has revised the rules for the class 11 supplementary exams for students from the 2024–25 academic year. According to the announcement, students who fail to pass the semester 2 papers will now be able to sit for supplementary exams within one month of the results being announced.

Chance to clear backlogs

This move aims to give students a chance to clear their backlog without losing a whole academic year. Heads of Institutions (HOIs) have been instructed to implement this regulation immediately as a special case. This revision provides much-needed flexibility within the state's higher secondary education structure, giving Class 11 students a second chance to progress on time.

What if a student fails in both semesters?

Previously, only those failing in semester 1 subjects could take a supplementary exam along with their semester 2 papers in the same year. Now, students failing in semester 2 will also have the opportunity to sit for a supplementary exam within one month of the results, conducted by their respective institutions. If a student fails to pass the supplementary exam for either semester, they will need to repeat both semesters in the next academic session. It has also been clarified that all supplementary exams — whether for Semester 1 or 2 — will be organised by the respective schools. This change applies retrospectively to students who sat for the 2025 Semester 2 exams.