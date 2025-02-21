WBBSE 2025: West Bengal board takes strict action against students who violate exam norms, 20 barred The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Friday barred 20 candidates from writing papers for carrying mobile phones to exam halls in various districts in the class 10 examinations.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has taken strict action against the students who violated the exam policies by carrying mobile phones into exam halls during the recently held exam. This action was taken after the board's prior announcement, which mentioned that the use of mobile phones or any electronic communication devices is not allowed.

“Altogether 20 candidates were banned from writing the papers in this year's Madhyamik (secondary) Examinations after mobiles were found in their possession before exams began at centres,” Board President Ramanuj Ganguly told PTI.

He further said, “Except for one or two key persons entrusted with running the exams at a centre, everyone else has to deposit their mobile phones or other electronic devices at the entrance of the venue. It was announced earlier that any student found hiding a phone will be disqualified,” he added.

Mobile phones from these exam centres were found

According to Board President Ramanuj Ganguly, students from South 24 Parganas, Uttar Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Bankura have been caught violating the exam norms. On the last day of the exam on Thursday, three such students were not allowed to write their papers.