UP Board 2025-26: UPMSP releases academic calendar for 10th, 12th, exams in Feb- check complete schedule

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the academic calendar 2025-26 for classes 10th and 12th. According to the official announcement, the UP Board 2026 exams will be conducted in the month of February 2026, and class 10th and 12th practical exams will be conducted in January. Along with the annual exam dates, the board has declared the pre-board exam dates. Students, parents, and school heads can check the UPMSP academic calendar 2025 by visiting the official website -upmsp.edu.in.
The board has started the registration procedure for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams 2026 for regular students. The last date for submission of applications for high school and intermediate class students is August 5, 2025.
UP Board 2025-26: Academic calendar
|UP Board activities
|Dates
|Start of the Academic Session
|April 1, 2025
|Monthly Test (based on MCQs as per the monthly syllabus)
|Second week of May 2025
|Monthly Test (based on descriptive questions as per monthly syllabus)
|Last week of July 2025
|Practical Exams for Half-Yearly Examination
|Last week of September 2025
|Half-Yearly Written Examination (based on syllabus up to September)
|Second & Third week of October 2025
|Uploading of Half-Yearly Exam Marks on Website
|By First week of November 2025
|Monthly Test (based on MCQs as per monthly syllabus)
|Last week of November 2025
|Monthly Test (based on descriptive questions as per monthly syllabus)
|Last week of December 2025
|Completion of Syllabus for All Classes
|By First week of January 2026
|Pre-Board Practical Exams for Class 12
|Second week of January 2026
|Pre-Board Written Exams for Classes 10 and 12
|Third week of January 2026
|Annual Exams for Classes 9 and 11
|Third week of January 2026
|Evaluation of Answer Sheets and Uploading Marks of Classes 9 and 11
|By Second week of February 2026
|Board Practical Exams 2026
|January 21 to February 5, 2026
|
Board Examinations February 2026
|February 2026