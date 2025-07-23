UP Board 2025-26: UPMSP releases academic calendar for 10th, 12th, exams in Feb- check complete schedule

Advertisement
UP Board 2025-26 academic calendar for 10th and 12th grades has been released. Students, parents, and school heads can check the UPMSP academic calendar 2025 by visiting the official website - upmsp.edu.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the academic calendar 2025-26 for classes 10th and 12th. According to the official announcement, the UP Board 2026 exams will be conducted in the month of February 2026, and class 10th and 12th practical exams will be conducted in January. Along with the annual exam dates, the board has declared the pre-board exam dates. Students, parents, and school heads can check the UPMSP academic calendar 2025 by visiting the official website -upmsp.edu.in.

The board has started the registration procedure for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams 2026 for regular students. The last date for submission of applications for high school and intermediate class students is August 5, 2025.

UP Board 2025-26: Academic calendar

UP Board activities  Dates
Start of the Academic Session April 1, 2025
Monthly Test (based on MCQs as per the monthly syllabus) Second week of May 2025
Monthly Test (based on descriptive questions as per monthly syllabus)  Last week of July 2025
Practical Exams for Half-Yearly Examination Last week of September 2025 
Half-Yearly Written Examination (based on syllabus up to September)  Second & Third week of October 2025 
Uploading of Half-Yearly Exam Marks on Website By First week of November 2025
Monthly Test (based on MCQs as per monthly syllabus)  Last week of November 2025 
Monthly Test (based on descriptive questions as per monthly syllabus) Last week of December 2025
Completion of Syllabus for All Classes  By First week of January 2026 
Pre-Board Practical Exams for Class 12  Second week of January 2026 
Pre-Board Written Exams for Classes 10 and 12  Third week of January 2026
Annual Exams for Classes 9 and 11 Third week of January 2026
Evaluation of Answer Sheets and Uploading Marks of Classes 9 and 11 By Second week of February 2026
Board Practical Exams 2026  January 21 to February 5, 2026

Board Examinations February 2026

 February 2026

 

 

