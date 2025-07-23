UP Board 2025-26: UPMSP releases academic calendar for 10th, 12th, exams in Feb- check complete schedule UP Board 2025-26 academic calendar for 10th and 12th grades has been released. Students, parents, and school heads can check the UPMSP academic calendar 2025 by visiting the official website - upmsp.edu.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the academic calendar 2025-26 for classes 10th and 12th. According to the official announcement, the UP Board 2026 exams will be conducted in the month of February 2026, and class 10th and 12th practical exams will be conducted in January. Along with the annual exam dates, the board has declared the pre-board exam dates. Students, parents, and school heads can check the UPMSP academic calendar 2025 by visiting the official website -upmsp.edu.in.

The board has started the registration procedure for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams 2026 for regular students. The last date for submission of applications for high school and intermediate class students is August 5, 2025.

UP Board 2025-26: Academic calendar