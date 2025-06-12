Schools closed in West Bengal for two days due to heatwave, check when classes will resume A school education department official said private schools have also been requested to suspend classes during the same period.

Kolkata:

Schools have been closed for two days in West Bengal as state Education Minister Bratya Basu on Thursday announced the suspension of classes in state-run and state-aided schools on June 13-14 due to prevailing heatwave conditions.

Classes suspended on June 13 and 14

The minister in a post on X said, "Teaching-learning activities will remain closed in all government-aided/sponsored primary, upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary educational institutions in the state on June 13 and 14 except in the hill areas."

Schools opened on June 2 after vacation

State-run and state-aided schools had opened after a month-long summer vacation on June 2 but after brief spells of intermittent rains in different parts, the hot and humid conditions increased in the past few days making it difficult for children to attend classes under such conditions, an official said.

Citing a relevant order by the school education department, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education deputy secretary Rhitabrata Chatterjee said in a communique "Due to the prevailing heatwave conditions teaching-learning activities will remain closed in all government-aided/sponsored primary, upper primary, secondary, higher secondary educational institutions in the state on June 13 and 14 except in hill areas."

However, the teaching and non-teaching staff of the schools would have to attend their workplaces during the two days, the communique said.