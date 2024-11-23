Will schools in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad open next week amid air pollution? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : AP Will schools in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad open next week?

New Delhi: Because of the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, which has reached to an alarming levels, physical classes in all schools have been suspended in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad). The major decision was taken after the AQI in Delhi went up to 441 by 4 pm on Sunday and further escalated to 457 by 7 pm.

To bring the pollution level down, the authorities in Delhi-NCR imposed restrictions under Stage IV of GRAP and banned the entry of truck traffic into Delhi, except for vehicles carrying essential commodities and providing essential services.

However, offline classes are likely to resume on November 25, while the schedule for examinations and interviews remains unchanged. The development comes as the authorities had ordered the closure of schools till November 23.

The residents living in the national capital woke up on Saturday to a thick layer of smog and foggy weather after Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city fell back into 'Severe' category. The AQI measured in Delhi at 8 am was 420 as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded as 457, while in in Ashok Vihar it was 455 in Chandni Chowk it was 439 and RK Puram recorded an AQI 421 in falling in the 'severe' category, as per data from CPCB measured at 8 a.m.

Shaabi (Kanpur to New Delhi) was delayed by 39 minutes, Jansardhan Express from Anand Vihar terminal to Danapur was delayed by 661 minutes, Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express by 110 minutes, Runicha Express from Old Delhi to Jaisalmer stood delayed by 24 minutes.

On November 22, the AQI recorded in the national capital was 371 and remained in the 'very poor' category as per CPCB.

Earlier on November 22, the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected the Narela-Singhu border to see the implementation of stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which enforces a ban on the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), except for essential services.

Speaking to media persons, Gopal Rai highlighted the AAP government's efforts to mitigate air pollution in the city.

