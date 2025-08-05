School holiday declared in Uttarkashi on Wednesday after flash flood, cloudburst hit Dharali "All government and private schools in Uttarkashi district will remain closed on August 6 in view of the ongoing rescue efforts and the risk posed by flash floods," the official notification stated.

A school holiday has been declared in Uttarkashi on Wednesday after flash flood, cloudburst hit Dharali, killing at least 10 people in the area. All government and private schools for classes 1 to 12 will remain closed as a precautionary measure.

The decision was taken as rising water level in the Kheer Ganga stream caused widespread destruction in the area, washing away parts of a village and leaving several individuals feared missing.

School holiday declared in Uttarkashi: Read the official notification.

In the wake of these developments, the authorities have urged the parents to remain alert and follow official updates regarding further weather-related advisories or school closures.

The devastating flashflood came in the wake of a cloudburst somewhere in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, locals said.

According to initial reports, at least four people have died, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to people affected by the flashfloods and assured that no stone is being left unturned in providing assistance.

"I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji and obtained information about the situation. Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people," he wrote on X in Hindi.