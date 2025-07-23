School holiday declared in three Tamil Nadu districts on July 23, 24, 28, check details School holiday: Kanyakumari town announced a school holiday on Thursday (July 24) on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai

Chennai:

Schools will remain closed in several districts of Tamil Nadu as a public holiday has been declared on July 23, 24, and 28 to mark the birth anniversary of the emperor Rajendra Chola and the Thiruvadhirai festival.

Schools in Ariyalur district to remain shut on July 23

As per the official notification, schools in the Ariyalur District will remain closed on Wednesday (July 23) to mark the Chola emperor's birth anniversary.

However, the Ariyalur District Collector announced that July 26 (Saturday), will be a full working day for both schools and government offices to make up for the mid-week holidays and ensure academic schedules and administrative work do not get disrupted.

Schools in Kanyakumari to remain shut on July 24

Apart from this, the Kanyakumari town also announced a school holiday on Thursday (July 24) on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai. Known as a religious holiday in Hinduism, Aadi Amavasi is predominantly observed in Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India. The occasion is observed to honour ancestors (Pitru Tarpanam) and seek blessings for the prosperity and peace of family members.

Schools in Chengalpattu to remain shut on July 28

Next week, the schools in Chengalpattu district will remain closed on Monday (July 28) on account of Aadipooram festival. Widely known as Andal Jayanthi, people mark the festival with rituals at temples and homes to honor Goddess Andal and seek her blessings for prosperity and happiness. However, the government officials have asked schools to have a full working day on Saturday (August 9) to make up for the holiday.