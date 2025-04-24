OFSS Bihar class 11 Admission 2025 registration begins, how to apply, fee, direct link The OFSS Bihar Class 11 admission registration process for 2025 has begun. Students wishing to enrol in Class 11 in the Arts, Science, or Commerce streams can submit their application forms before the deadline. Check details here.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the OFSS Bihar class 11 Admission 2025 registration. Students who wish to take admission in class 11th in any school or in a course in the state can submit their applications by visiting the official website of OFSS, ofssbihar.net. The online applications for admission in Arts, Science, or Commerce streams will be submitted through Online Facilitation System (OFSS) by May 3, 2025. No candidate will be entertained after the due date.

How do I apply for OFSS Bihar Class 11 admission in 2025?

Visit the official website of OFSS, ofssbihar.net

Navigate to the 'Common Application Form' link.

Fill out the application form, and click on 'submit'.The

OFSS Bihar Class 11 admission 2025 application form will appear on the screen.

Register yourself by confirming OTP.

Pay the application fee after OTP verification.

After successful payment, the system will generate an Acknowledgement Copy, download it for future reference.

Application fee for Bihar Board OFSS Class 11 admission 2025 application

General / OBC / EWS: 350/-

SC / ST: 350/-

Pay the Exam Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking Mode.

Who can apply?

Students who have passed the matriculation or equivalent Examination from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other national / state boards are eligible to apply online for admission.

What is OFSS?

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has developed an online system named Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) which will enable the students to take admission in Intermediate courses of Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture/Vocational in different Colleges/Schools (Except Minority Institutions and Residential institutions) affiliated and recognised with Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in all 38 districts in the state of Bihar.