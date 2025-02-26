NIOS practical exam date sheet 2025 released for 10th, 12th: Check complete schedule

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the practical exam schedule for classes 10th, and 12th. According to the timeline, the practical exams for Class 10th and Class 12th students will be conducted between March 17 and April 1, 2025, at specified Accredited Institutions (AIs) and practical examination centres for Indian and foreign students. The official notice is available on sdmis.nios.ac.in.
NIOS Practical exam date sheet 2025
Students appearing for the NIOS exam 2025 are advised to carefully check their exam centre and dates. The secondary and senior secondary practical exam dates are as follows:
|Exam Date
|Class 10th exam date
|Class 12th Exam Date
|March 17 to March 20, 2025
|Science & Technology, Home Science, Carnatic Sangeet, Folk Art
|Home Science, Biology, Geography, Painting, Computer Science, Mass Communication, Early Childhood Care and Education
|March 21 to March 24, 2025
|Painting, Maths, Hindustani Music, Data Entry Operations, Natyakala
|Chemistry, Physics, Environmental Science, Physical Education and Yog, Data Entry Operations, Library and Information Science, Natyakala
|March 25 to March 28, 2025
|Cutting & Tailoring, Dress Making, Beauty Culture & Hair Care, Certificate in Indian Embroidery, Beauty Therapy
|House Keeping, Catering Management, Food Processing, Hotel Front Office Operations, Preservation of Fruits & Vegetables, Web Designing & Development
|March 29 to April 1, 2025
|Hair Care and Styling, Hand & Foot Care, Bakery & Confectionary, Certificate in Basic Computing, Certificate in Desktop Publishing (CDTP), Certificate in Yog, Indian Sign Language
|Computer and Office Applications, Data Entry Operations, Web Development, IT Essentials: PC Hardware and Software, CRM Domestic Voice, Computer Hardware Assembly & Maintenance, Yog Assistant
Instructions for students
- Students are required to download their hall tickets from the official website of NIOS, sdmis.nios.ac.in.
- All the practical exams will conducted in the study centres unless otherwise notified by the concerned regional centre. For details, contact the regional centre in advance.
- The practical exams will be conducted as per schedule. Since practical exam are being conducted in small batches, learners/candidates are advised to contact the centre superintendent/coordinator of AIs well in advance of the commencement of the practical exam.
- Students should note that NIOS practical exams will be conducted in small groups. Students should contact their centre superintendent or AI coordinator early to know their exam date and batch.
- No change in the exam dates.
- The exam fee paid by the candidates entitle them to appear in practical exam, if otherwise eligible, without having to pay anything extra at the examination centre.
- It is compulsory to upload practical awards by the exam centres through online mode only.