NIOS practical exam date sheet 2025 released for 10th, 12th: Check complete schedule NIOS Practical exam date sheet 2025 has been released for the 10th, and 12th. Students who are going to appear in the NIOS Practical Exams 2025 can download the datesheet from the official website.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the practical exam schedule for classes 10th, and 12th. According to the timeline, the practical exams for Class 10th and Class 12th students will be conducted between March 17 and April 1, 2025, at specified Accredited Institutions (AIs) and practical examination centres for Indian and foreign students. The official notice is available on sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Practical exam date sheet 2025

Students appearing for the NIOS exam 2025 are advised to carefully check their exam centre and dates. The secondary and senior secondary practical exam dates are as follows:

Exam Date Class 10th exam date Class 12th Exam Date March 17 to March 20, 2025 Science & Technology, Home Science, Carnatic Sangeet, Folk Art Home Science, Biology, Geography, Painting, Computer Science, Mass Communication, Early Childhood Care and Education March 21 to March 24, 2025 Painting, Maths, Hindustani Music, Data Entry Operations, Natyakala Chemistry, Physics, Environmental Science, Physical Education and Yog, Data Entry Operations, Library and Information Science, Natyakala March 25 to March 28, 2025 Cutting & Tailoring, Dress Making, Beauty Culture & Hair Care, Certificate in Indian Embroidery, Beauty Therapy House Keeping, Catering Management, Food Processing, Hotel Front Office Operations, Preservation of Fruits & Vegetables, Web Designing & Development March 29 to April 1, 2025 Hair Care and Styling, Hand & Foot Care, Bakery & Confectionary, Certificate in Basic Computing, Certificate in Desktop Publishing (CDTP), Certificate in Yog, Indian Sign Language Computer and Office Applications, Data Entry Operations, Web Development, IT Essentials: PC Hardware and Software, CRM Domestic Voice, Computer Hardware Assembly & Maintenance, Yog Assistant

Instructions for students