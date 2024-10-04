NIOS admit card 2024 released for classes 10th, and 12th, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NIOS 10th, and 12th admit cards out

NIOS admit card 2024: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit cards for the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) exams for the October and November 2024 sessions. Indian and Overseas students can download their call letters by visiting the official website, nios.ac.in, or sdmis.nios.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, NIOS Class 10th, and 12th exams are scheduled to be held from October 22 to 29 at designated exam centres in India and overseas. Candidates can download their call letters by following the easy steps given below.

How to download NIOS 10th, and 12th admit card?

Visit the official website, nios.ac.in, or sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Click on 'exam and results' and then click on 'exam'

Now, click on 'hall ticket October/November 2024'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter required credentials and click on 'submit'

NIOS 10th, 12th admit card will appear on screen

Download and save NIOS 10th, 12th admit card for future reference

NIOS 10th, 12th admit card direct download link

Details mentioned on NIOS Call Letters

Candidates can check the following details on their NIOS call letters, in case of any error, they can contact the official authority immediately for rectification.

Candidate’s Name

Candidate’s Enrollment Number

Roll Number

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Reporting Time

Duration of the Exam

School Name

School Code

Subject Name

Exam Date

List of Subjects

Exam Center Name

Exam Center Code

Important Instructions

Tips to follow

Candidates appearing in the NIOS October-November 2024 exam must bring the original Identity Card issued by NIOS along with a Public Examination hall ticket and another valid photo identity proof like an Aadhar Card, Passport or PAN card etc. on the day of the exam. Candidates have been instructed not to carry any valuable items like Mobile Phones, Cameras, bags, calculators and any other electronic gadgets etc. Candidates also have been instructed to reach the examination centre sufficiently in advance.