Manipur Class 11 and 12 Exam 2025: Registration dates extended, check new schedule

Image Source : FREEPIK Manipur Class 11, 12 exam registration dates extended

Manipur Class 11 and 12 Exam 2025: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has extended the exam registration dates for classes 11th and 12th. Students who have yet not submitted their application forms for the upcoming Manipur exams 2025 can do so before the new deadline.

According to the schedule, students can submit their application forms for class 12 by December 11 without late fee while class 11 students can submit their application forms by December 10 to avoid a fine. Those who miss the deadline will have the chance to submit their application forms later with a late fee.

Class 12 students can submit their application with a late fee of Rs 500 by December 19. Students from class 11 can submit the application form by December 18 with the same late fee of Rs 500.

The official notice reads, ''In supersession of the previous Notification of even number dated 05-11-2024, it is hereby, informed to all concerned that the last date of submission of completed application forms for the ensuing class XI & higher secondary (Class 12) exams 2025 along with the necessary fees, and other relevant documents have been rescheduled as shown below in the interest of the students.''

When will Manipur Board 2025 exam be conducted?

The Manipur board has not shared the Manipur Class 10 and 12 board exam 2025 routine yet. It is expected that the exam schedule will be out in January for both classes. Once out, the students and parents will be able to check the Manipur Board 2025 10th, and 12th exam schedule on the official website, cohsem.nic.in and bosem.in.

Last year, COHSEM issued the Manipur class 12 board exam schedule on January 13, and the exam was conducted between February 23 and April 1. Manipur 10th board exam schedule was out on December 5, and the exams were held between March 4 and 15. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities and keep checking the official website for further updates.