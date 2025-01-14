Maharashtra RTE admission 2025 begins for 25 per cent reserved seats, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maharashtra RTE admission 2025 registration begins

Maharashtra RTE admission 2025: Maharashtra School Education Department has today opened the window for Right to Education (RTE) admissions 2025 for 25 per cent of reserved seats in schools. Parents seeking admission for their children can submit application forms by visiting the official website, students.maharashtra.gov.in. According to the notification, the last date for submission of the application form is January 27, 2025. No application will be entertained after the due date.

“Under Section 12 (c) (1) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, children belonging to weaker and disadvantaged sections are entitled to self-financing schools, unaided schools, police welfare schools (unaided) and municipal schools (self-financing schools)”, reads the official statement.

Important points to remember while submitting application forms

Parents seeking admission for their child should note the following points while filling out application forms.

Only those candidates are eligible to apply in economically weaker groups whose parents' annual income in a financial year is less than one lakh. Individuals should carefully select 10 schools for a 25 per cent admission process. While filling out the application form, parents have to check the distance from school to their home using Google Maps. Individuals should ensure that the application form is filled within the prescribed time limit. Parents should fill out the application form with correct details such as home address, date of birth, income certificate, disability certificate, caste certificate etc. Students who have been admitted to a school under RTE 25 per cent earlier cannot apply again. In case it is found that a child who was previously admitted under the 25% admission process has been re-admitted by providing the wrong information, the said admission will be cancelled. Parents are allowed to submit one application at a time. Parents are advised not to upload any kind of documents online.

Direct link to submit application forms