Karnataka SSLC Hall Ticket 2025: KSEAB releases call letters for class 10th - how to download Karnataka SSLC Hall Ticket 2025 has been released. Students can collect their admit cards from their respective schools. Check details here.

Karnataka SSLC Hall Ticket 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the call letters for class 10th. Schools can download Karnataka Class 10th admit cards from the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in using their login credentials and distribute them to students. Students will have to collect their KSEAB 10th call letters from their respective schools.

In case of any error in the KSEAB 10th call letter details such as the student’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, photograph, signature and other corrections, students can raise requests for corrections by paying a penalty fee of Rs 100 for each correction and a penalty fee of Rs 500 for media correction.

The exam authority had earlier released the final timetable for the March/April 2025 SSLC Examination-1. The exams for class 10th are scheduled to be conducted from March 21 to April 4. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm. However, the timings for some papers may differ. Students must carry their hall tickets to the examination centre for entry purposes. Students can check the complete Karnataka Class 10th time table below.

Karnataka board Class 10th time table

March 21: First language

March 24: Math, Sociology

March 26: Second language

March 29: Social Science

April 1: JTS Subjects

April 2: Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music

April 4: Third language, NSQF subjects

Download Karnataka KEAB Class 10th Hall Ticket 2025