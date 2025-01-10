Karnataka Board 2025 exam time table out for SSLC & PUC 2nd exam, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Karnataka Board 2025 exam time table out for SSLC, and PUC

Karnataka Board 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the exam schedule for the SSLC and Secondary PUC exam schedule for the academic session 2024-25. Students can download Karnataka Board 2025 exam timetable from the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. According to the exam schedule, The examination for II PUC will commence from March 21 to April 4. The SSLC annual exams will start between March 1 and March 20. The exam for the first languages, core subjects and JTS subjects will take place between 10 am to 1.15 pm and 2nd and 3rd languages will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

Additional time to be provided to physically challenged

Notably, differently-abled students will get additional time in the exam. For 3 hours of exam, they will get extra 60 minutes, for 2 hours 30 minutes of paper, an additional 50 minutes will be provided, 40 minutes for 2 hours of question paper, and 30 minutes for the 1-hour 30-minute question paper.

For NSQF subjects, the exam will take place between 10: 00 am and 12: 15 pm. For NSQF, students will get two hours for writing the exam and 15 minutes for reading the exam.

In 2024, a total of 1,49,824 students registered for the 2nd PUC term II exams, out of which 1,48,942 appeared for the exam and 52,505 passed. The pass percentage was recorded at 35.25 per cent. A total of 84,632 male students and 64,310 female students appeared for the exam, of which, 26,496 male students got passed while the number of passed female students was 26,009.

On the other side, a total of 8.9 lakh students had registered for the matric exam, of which, 4.5 lakhs were male students and 4.3 lakh were female students. The overall pass percentage was 73.40 per cent,which was a decline from 2023 83.89 per cent and 2022’s 85.13 per cent.