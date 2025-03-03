JAC Jharkhand revises Class 8 and 9 exam schedule, check complete new schedule Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Class 8 and Class 9 board exam dates. Students and parents can download the JAC Exam Schedule 2025 from the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Check details here.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has revised the exam schedule for classes 8th and 9th. According to the new schedule, the class 8 exam will start on March 10, and the class 9 exam will start on March 11, 2025. Earlier, the Jharkhand school board Class 8 and Class 9 annual exam date sheet 2025 was released in January. However, the state board postponed the exams scheduled to be held from January 28 to 30 due to “unavoidable circumstances”. Students and parents can download the JAC Exam Schedule 2025 from the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Jharkhand Admit Card 2025 Date

According to the official schedule, the admit cards for the class 9 exam will be available for download from March 5, 2025, through the exam portal section on the council's website to the concerned school authorities. Students will have to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools. The entry of internal assessment marks will be done online through the same portal from March 18 to 30.

JAC Class 8 revised schedule

JAC Class 8 Board Exam date JAC Class 8 board exam timings Paper March 10 Morning shift Any one of Hindi, English and additional language subject March 10 Afternoon shift Physics, Science and Social Sciences

JAC Class 9 revised schedule