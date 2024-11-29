Haryana HBSE 2025 Board Exam: Dates announced for classes 10th, and 12th, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana HBSE 2025 Exam Dates announced for 10th, 12th

Haryana HBSE 2025 Board Exam: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani has released the exam schedule of the Secondary/Sr Secondary (10th, and 12th) (Acad./HOS) Exam March 2025. Students who are going to appear in the HBSE 2025 exam can download the exam schedule by visiting the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in.

According to the official schedule, the secondary (Acad./HOS) Exam for March 2025 will be conducted from February 2 and March 15, 2025, while the exam for Senior Secondary will be held between February 26, and March 28. Students appearing in these exams will have to carry a Haryana board exam 2025 admit card, valid photo ID, and required stationary items on the day of the exam.

Haryana Board 10th, 12th subject-wise schedule soon

The board has yet not uploaded the subject-wise exam dates. HBSE Date sheet 2025 PDF will include essential details such as the exam dates, timings, and subject-wise schedule. The students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.