Haryana HBSE 2025: 10th, 12th board exam registration deadline extended - here's new schedule

Haryana HBSE 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) has extended the registration deadline for classes 10th, and 12th for the academic year 2025-26. According to the revised schedule, those who have yet not submitted their application forms can do so by December 3, 2024, without any late fees.

After the due date, the candidates will have to pay an application fee of late fee of Rs 300/-. The complete applications for exams can be submitted at a late fee until December 9. After this date, the students will have to pay an additional late fee of Rs 1,000/-. This facility will be available between December 10 and December 15. Students or schools can submit their registration process through the official website, bseh.org.in.

The Board has emphasised the importance of ensuring that the information provided on the online application forms matches the school records. Any discrepancies or mistakes in the applications will fall under the responsibility of the school head, according to the official press release.

No corrections allowed

Furthermore, the board has explicitly stated that no alterations to the photos and signatures will be permitted once the examinations have started. To prevent any issues with their applications, candidates are advised to verify the information they provided in the application form prior to submission.