Thursday, January 09, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. Haryana Board HBSE date sheet 2025 released for classes 10th, and 12th, check complete schedule

Haryana Board HBSE date sheet 2025 released for classes 10th, and 12th, check complete schedule

Haryana Board HBSE date sheet 2025 has been released for classes 10th, and 12th. Students who are going to appear in the board exams 2025 can check the complete schedule from the official website, bseh.org.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 09, 2025 16:19 IST, Updated : Jan 09, 2025 16:35 IST
Haryana Board HBSE date sheet 2025
Image Source : FILE Haryana Board HBSE date sheet 2025

Haryana Board HBSE date sheet 2025: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Bhiwani has announced the exam dates for classes 10th, and 12th. Students registered for HBSE 2025 exams can download their datasheets from the official website, bseh.org.in.

The HBSE date sheet 2025 has been released in the form of a PDF, which includes essential details such as the exam dates, timings, and subject-wise schedule. According to the notice, Haryana board Class 12 exams will begin on February 27 and end on April 2, 2025, while Class 10th board exams will be conducted from February 28 to March 19. Both exams will be conducted for 3 hours duration. The exam will take place in a single shift from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. For some papers, the exam will be conducted from 12.30 pm to 3.00 pm. Students can check the complete schedule in the table below.

Haryana Board HBSE date sheet 2025: Subject-wise class 10th exam schedule

HBSE exam dates 2025 Subjects
February 28  Hindi
March 3 English
March 5 Social Science
March 7 Mathematics (Standard), Mathematics (Basic)
March 11 Science
March 13 Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, Sanskrit Vyakran
March 17 Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance, Sanskrit Sahitya
March 19 NSQF Subjects - Retail/ Private Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Healthcare/Power/Plumbing /Construction 

Haryana Board HBSE date sheet 2025: Subject-wise class 12th exam schedule

Exam Date Subject
February 27 English Core/English Elective
March 1 Hindi Core/Hindi Elective/English Special for Foreign Student in Lieu of

Hindi Core
March 4 Physics, Economics
March 6 Fine Arts
March 10 History, Biology
March 12 Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement