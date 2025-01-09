Haryana Board HBSE date sheet 2025 released for classes 10th, and 12th, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana Board HBSE date sheet 2025

Haryana Board HBSE date sheet 2025: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Bhiwani has announced the exam dates for classes 10th, and 12th. Students registered for HBSE 2025 exams can download their datasheets from the official website, bseh.org.in.

The HBSE date sheet 2025 has been released in the form of a PDF, which includes essential details such as the exam dates, timings, and subject-wise schedule. According to the notice, Haryana board Class 12 exams will begin on February 27 and end on April 2, 2025, while Class 10th board exams will be conducted from February 28 to March 19. Both exams will be conducted for 3 hours duration. The exam will take place in a single shift from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. For some papers, the exam will be conducted from 12.30 pm to 3.00 pm. Students can check the complete schedule in the table below.

Haryana Board HBSE date sheet 2025: Subject-wise class 10th exam schedule

HBSE exam dates 2025 Subjects February 28 Hindi March 3 English March 5 Social Science March 7 Mathematics (Standard), Mathematics (Basic) March 11 Science March 13 Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, Sanskrit Vyakran March 17 Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance, Sanskrit Sahitya March 19 NSQF Subjects - Retail/ Private Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Healthcare/Power/Plumbing /Construction

Haryana Board HBSE date sheet 2025: Subject-wise class 12th exam schedule