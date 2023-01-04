GSEB Timetable 2023: Gujarat Board Exam dates for classes 10, 12 released! Check here

GSEB Timetable 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the timetable for classes 10 and 12. Students who will appear for the class 10 or 12 board exam 2023 can check the timetable on the official website. Students were waiting for the board to release the full exam schedule. As per the timetable released by the GSEB, the Gujarat Board Exams 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 will start on March 14, 2023.
Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023
As per the exam schedule, the class 10 board exam will start on March 14, 2023 and will end on March 28, 2023. Whereas, the class 12 Science board exam will be held from March 14, 2023, to March 25, 2023.
Check here Gujarat Board Exam 2023 Class 10th Timetable:
|
Exam Date
|Subject
|March 14, 2023
|
First Language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia
|March 16, 2023
|Standard Mathematics
|March 17, 2023
|Basic Mathematics
|March 20, 2023
|Science & Technology
|March 23, 2023
|Social Science
|March 25, 2023
|English (Second Language)
|March 27, 2023
|Gujarati (Second Language)
|March 28, 2023
|Second Language (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retail, Electronics and Hardware, Agriculture, Tourism and Hospitality
See, Gujarat Board Exam 2023 Class 12th Science Timetable:
|Exam Date
|Subject
|March 14, 2023
|Physical Science
|March 14, 2023
|Chemistry
|March 16, 2023
|Life Sciences
|March 18, 2023
|Maths
|March 20, 2023
|English paper - I
|March 23, 2023
|Gujarati (First language & Second Language)
|March 25, 2023
|
Hindi (First language & Second Language)
Marathi Paper (First language)
Sanskrit
Urdu (First language)
Persian
Sindhi (First language)
Arabic
Tamil (First language)
Prakrit
Computer Education (Theory)
Gujarat Board Class 12 General and Vocational Stream Exam Dates 2023
According to the timetable released by the Gujarat board, the class 12th General and Vocational stream exams will be held from March 14, 2023, to March 29, 2023. The direct link has been provided here for the detailed timetable.
Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023: Out now! check exam timetable for science stream | LATEST UPDATES
Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Commerce Date Sheet 2023: Check here exam dates | full schedule here