GSEB Timetable 2023: Gujarat Board Exam dates for classes 10, 12 released! Check here

GSEB Timetable 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the timetable for classes 10 and 12. Students who will appear for the class 10 or 12 board exam 2023 can check the timetable on the official website. Students were waiting for the board to release the full exam schedule. As per the timetable released by the GSEB, the Gujarat Board Exams 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 will start on March 14, 2023.

Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023

As per the exam schedule, the class 10 board exam will start on March 14, 2023 and will end on March 28, 2023. Whereas, the class 12 Science board exam will be held from March 14, 2023, to March 25, 2023.

Check here Gujarat Board Exam 2023 Class 10th Timetable:

Exam Date Subject March 14, 2023 First Language - Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia March 16, 2023 Standard Mathematics March 17, 2023 Basic Mathematics March 20, 2023 Science & Technology March 23, 2023 Social Science March 25, 2023 English (Second Language) March 27, 2023 Gujarati (Second Language) March 28, 2023 Second Language (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retail, Electronics and Hardware, Agriculture, Tourism and Hospitality

See, Gujarat Board Exam 2023 Class 12th Science Timetable:

Exam Date Subject March 14, 2023 Physical Science March 14, 2023 Chemistry March 16, 2023 Life Sciences March 18, 2023 Maths March 20, 2023 English paper - I March 23, 2023 Gujarati (First language & Second Language) March 25, 2023 Hindi (First language & Second Language) Marathi Paper (First language) Sanskrit Urdu (First language) Persian Sindhi (First language) Arabic Tamil (First language) Prakrit Computer Education (Theory)

Gujarat Board Class 12 General and Vocational Stream Exam Dates 2023

According to the timetable released by the Gujarat board, the class 12th General and Vocational stream exams will be held from March 14, 2023, to March 29, 2023. The direct link has been provided here for the detailed timetable.

