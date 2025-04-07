Goa Board 2025: GBSHSE releases HSSC class 12th supplementary exam date sheet, registration opens tomorrow Goa Board 2025 HSSC Supplementary exam date sheet has been released by the Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). Those who have been declared fail in the Goa Board GBSHSE 12th exam 2025 can register themselves for the supplementary exam by visiting the official website.

Goa Board 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the supplementary exam date sheet for class 12th. All those who have been declared fail in the Goa Board GBSHSE 12th exam 2025 can register themselves for the supplementary exam by visiting the official website of GBSHSE, gbshse.in. The facility to register for the Goa Board 12th board exams will be available from tomorrow, April 8 and will conclude on April 12.

Important dates

The students who will miss the deadline will be allowed to register themselves by paying a late fee. The registration window with a late fee will close on April 17 and the admit cards for the exam will also be released on the same date on April 17. According to the latest announcement, the board will conduct Class 12th HSSC compartment exams from April 21 to May 2 and the practical exams on May 3, 2025. The overall pass percentage of Goa Board 12th class exam results was recorded at 90.64 per cent this year.

90.64 per cent pass in class 12th this year

The Annual H.S.S.C. Examination of Feb 2025 was conducted from Feb 10th, 2025 to March 1st, 2025 at 20 examination centres across the state. A total number of 17686 candidates appeared for this examination of which 8462 were the boys and 9224 were the girls. Out of which 16030 candidates passed of which 7505 boys passed and 8525 girls passed with pass percentage of 88.69% and 92.42% respectively giving the overall percentage 90.64%. A supplementary examination will be conducted by the Board for those candidates who are placed in “Needs Improvement” irrespective of number of subjects with a ‘Needs Improvement’ remark or who have withdrawn or remained absent for the examination. For more details, visit the official website of GBSHSE.