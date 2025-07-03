Delhi School Admission 2025: DOE opens second round of admissions for Classes 10, 12 in govt schools The Directorate of Education (DoE) will start the second round of admission procedure for classes 10th and 12th next week. Students who could not apply during the process held in March can now submit their applications by visiting the official website

New Delhi:

The Directorate of Education (DoE) will begin the admission process for 10th and 12th grades in Delhi government schools next week. Students who missed the application period held in March can still apply by visiting the official website. According to the announcement, only students residing in Delhi are eligible to apply for 10th and 12th grade admissions. The application forms will be available starting July 9, with the final deadline for submission on July 23. It should be noted that these admissions will take place in government schools, excluding special institutions such as Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVVs), Schools of Specialised Excellence, and Schools of Excellence.

Who is eligible?

To apply for class 12th, students must have passed class 11 during the 2024–25 session with the required subjects. Their marks in class 10th must also meet the minimum admission criteria for the stream they are applying. There are some age relaxations in marks for students from reserved categories such as SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) categories, minority groups, Kashmiri migrants, and those who have won positions in national games. Specially able students also get a relaxation of 5 per cent in all subjects.

Exam, admit cards date

Admit cards for the Common Admission Test will be distributed on July 30 at the schools where students apply. The test will be held on August 2, between 10 am and 12 noon, and results will be declared on August 6. Schools have been asked to complete the admission process by August 30, the circular stated, reported PTI.