CSIR UGC NET final answer key 2024 released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, results soon

CSIR UGC NET final answer key 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the final answer keys for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (JOINT CSIR-UGC NET JULY, 2024) on its website. Candidates can check the final answer keys through the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The exam was conducted on the 25th, 26th & 27th of July 2024 in 348 examination Centers in 187 Cities across the Country for 2,25,335 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who appeared on the exam can download the final answer keys from the official website.

CSIR UGC NET final answer key 2024 is available in the PDF form containing the question ID, and correct answers of all papers. Candidates can download it by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CSIR UGC NET final answer key 2024?

Visit the official website of CSIR, csirnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'FINAL ANSWER KEY(s) OF CSIR - UGC NET JUNE - 2024 AS ON 11.09.2024'

It will redirect you to a new PDF containing the answers to questions.

CSIR UGC NET final answer key 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save CSIR UGC NET final answer key 2024 for future reference

What's next?

Based on the final answer keys, the results will be announced. It is expected that the NTA will release the results anytime. However, there is no confirmation of the release of results. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of CSIR for the latest updates.