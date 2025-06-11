CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Second Main Exam 2025 date sheet out, check complete details

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the date sheet for the class 10 and 12 second main exams of 2025. All students eligible to appear in this special exam can download the date sheet from the official website - cgbse.nic.in.
Who is eligible?
The board conducts this special exam for those who could not pass in one or two subjects during the regular annual board exams. The board provides a second opportunity for students to improve their performance and obtain a pass certificate without having to wait an entire academic year.
When will the exams begin?
The Class 12 second main exams will commence on 8th July 2025, with Hindi paper. The Class 10 exams will also commence on 9th July 2025, starting with the maths paper. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12.15 pm.
CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th Exam Schedule
|Date
|Exam
|July 9
|Mathematics
|July 11
|Hindi
|July 14
|English
|July 15
|Organised Retailing (901), Information Technology (902), Automobile Service Technician (903), Health Care (904), Agriculture (905), Media & Entertainment (906), Telecommunication (907), Banking Financial Services & Insurance [BFSI] (908). Beauty & Wellness (909), Electronics & Hardware (910)
|July 16
|Science (200)
|July 18
|Social Science (300)
|July 19
|Third Language-
Sanskrit (090), Marathi (071), Urdu (072), Punjabi (073), Sindhi (074), Bengali (075), Gujarati (076), Telugu (077), Tamil (078), Malayalam (079), Kannada (081), Odia (082),
|July 21
|Music for visually impaired students only (161),
Drawing and Painting for Deaf and Dumb students only (162)