CBSE Skill Education sample paper 2024-25 released for 9th to 12th; direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE Skill Education sample paper 2024-25 released for 9th to 12th.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample papers for the skill education subjects for classes 9th to 12th for academic year 2024-25. Students who are going to appear in the board exams 2025 can download the sample papers from the official website of CBSE, cbseacademic.nic.in.

The board exams for 2025 are expected to start from February 15 next year, but the official announcement regarding the dates is yet to be made by the board. Once the dates are announced, the students and parents will be able to check CBSE Board Datesheet 2024-25 online through the official website of CBSE. Before appearing in the exam next year, students can gear up with the preparation and refer to the official CBSE Sample papers 2024-25, as it gives them a chance to familiarize themselves with the exam format and the types of questions that will be featured. Each sample paper includes general instructions, details on maximum marks, and section-wise distribution of marks, which will help students understand the structure and expectations of their exams.

As of now, the board has only released the sample papers for skill education, including Retail, Information Technology, Web Application, Financial Market Management, Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Front Office Operations, Banking, Marketing, Healthcare, Insurance, Horticulture, Typography & Computer Application, Geospatial Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Multimedia, Taxation, Cost Accounting, Office Procedures & Practices, and Shorthand (English), and more. The sample papers for the other subjects are expected to be released soon. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website of CBSE for latest updates.

How to download CBSE Sample papers 2024-25?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbseacademic.nic.in

Click on the 'CBSE Skill Education' tab

It will redirect you to a new tab where you need to select the link to download sample papers

Check and download the PDF for future reference

Take a printout of the CBSE Sample papers 2024-25, if required.

Direct link to download CBSE Sample papers 2024-25