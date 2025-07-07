CBSE Central scholarship scheme 2025: Check important dates, eligibility, how to apply, and more The registrations for the CBSE Central Scholarship Scheme 2025 are underway. All those who are eligible to apply for this scholarship programme can do so by visiting the official website - scholarships.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration procedure for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship (CSSS) 2025 for renewal for the years 2024, 2023, 2022, and 2021. According to the official timeline, both fresh and renewal applications for the scholarship programme will be accepted till October 31.

Notably, the application window is open for the 1st renewal for the year 2024, 2nd for 2023, 3rd for the year 2022 and the fourth renewal for the year 2021. Candidates have been advised to submit their application forms within the deadline. No applications will be entertained after the last date. The application forms will be verified by the institutions. Candidates might also have to show their original documents during verification; otherwise, their candidature will be rejected or treated as invalid.

What does the official notice say?

The official notice reads, ''All the candidates are advised to apply online within the stipulated time and get their online applications verified by the institutions (if required, show the original documents to institute); else the application would be treated as INVALID. All the Nodal officers of the Institute are requested for timely verification (verify/defect/reject) of the online applications at their institute login.''

Who is eligible?

For the scholarship, the students should have scored 80 percentile in their class 12 board exam, pursuing regular degree courses, and have a family income not exceeding 4,50,000 per annum.

How to apply?

To apply for the scholarship, students are required to visit the official website and complete the online application. It is an important part that both fresh applicants and those seeking renewal follow the specified procedure carefully to avoid rejection. For more details, visit the official website of CBSE.