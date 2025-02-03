CBSE Board 2025 10th, 12th exams: Are private students admit cards out? - latest updates here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

CBSE Board 2025 10th, 12th exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for 10th, and 12th for regular students and private students. Private students who have registered for the exams can download their hall tickets from the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in using their credentials on the login page while the regular students can collect it from their respective schools.

According to the official announcement, CBSE board exams 2025 for classes 10th, and 12th will begin from February 15. The class 10th board exam 2025 will be concluded on March 18, whereas the Class 12 board exams will end on April 4, 2025. Students are advised to carry their hall tickets to the exam venue for entry purposes. Otherwise, they won't be allowed to sit in the exam. Once the admit cards are out, the students can download CBSE private candidate admit cards by following the below-mentioned steps.

When and where to download CBSE private candidate admit cards for 10th, and 12th?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'CBSE private candidate admit cards for 10th, and 12th'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your login details

CBSE private candidate admit cards for 10th, and 12th will appear on the screen

Candidates can download and save CBSE private candidate admit cards for 10th, and 12th for future reference

Items allowed inside the exam centres

Candidates can carry the following things inside the exam hall.

Analogue watch, transparent water bottle.

Metro card, bus pass, money

Stationary items: Transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser

Private candidates are required to carry an Admit card and government-approved identity proof.

Direct link to download hall tickets

Items barred inside the exam centre

Students can not carry the following things inside the exam hall. In case any student is caught violating norms, strict action will be taken.