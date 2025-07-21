CBSE amends by laws: High-resolution CCTV cameras now mandatory in schools CBSE has amended its bye-law mandating schools to install high-resolution CCTV cameras with audio-visual facilities at all entry and exit points, lobbies, corridors, staircases, classrooms, labs, library, canteen area, store room, playground, and other common areas.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has amended its bye-law mandating schools to install high-resolution CCTV cameras with audio-visual facilities at all entry and exit points, lobbies, corridors, staircases, classrooms, labs, library, canteen area, store room, playground, and other common areas. The policy aims to ensure a fair and transparent exam process by closely monitoring activities within exam halls.