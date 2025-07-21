Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. High Schools
  4. CBSE amends by laws: High-resolution CCTV cameras now mandatory in schools

CBSE amends by laws: High-resolution CCTV cameras now mandatory in schools

CBSE has amended its bye-law mandating schools to install high-resolution CCTV cameras with audio-visual facilities at all entry and exit points, lobbies, corridors, staircases, classrooms, labs, library, canteen area, store room, playground, and other common areas.

CBSE
CBSE Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has amended its bye-law mandating schools to install high-resolution CCTV cameras with audio-visual facilities at all entry and exit points, lobbies, corridors, staircases, classrooms, labs, library, canteen area, store room, playground, and other common areas. The policy aims to ensure a fair and transparent exam process by closely monitoring activities within exam halls.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section
Cbse CBSE Board Exams Cbse Board CBSE Board Exam CBSE 12th Exam
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\