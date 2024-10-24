BSEB Bihar Board 2025 10th, 12th sent-up exam dates out, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th sent-up exam dates out

BSEB Bihar Board 2025 10th, 12th sent-up exam dates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the exam dates for the classes 10th, and 12th sent-up exams for the academic year 2024-25. Students appearing in the Bihar Board Exam 2025 can download the exam calendar by visiting the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to the date sheet released by the Bihar Board, Inter sent-up exams will be conducted between November 11 to 8, in two shifts from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. while Bihar board Matric sent-up exam will be administered between November 19 and 22, in two shifts from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Candidates can check the complete schedule of both exams in the table given below.

Bihar Board 2025 Class 10 Sent-up Exam Dates

Date 1st shift 2nd shift November 19, 2024 Mathematics Home Science November 20, 2024 Science Social Science November 21, 2024 Hindi, Bengali, Urdu Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian November 22, 2024 English, Security, Electronics & Hardware, etc. Retail Management, Automobile, Telecom, etc.

Bihar Board 2025 Class 12 Sent-up Exam Dates

Date 1st shift 2nd shift November 11, 2024 I.Sc: 117 - Physics I.A: 320 - Philosophy I.Com: 218 - Entrepreneurship Voc: 402 - Foundation Course I.A: 322 - Political Science I.Com: 220 - Accountancy I.Sc: 118 - Chemistry Voc: Elective Subject Trade Paper November 12, 2024 I.Sc: 121 - Mathematics I.A: 327 - Mathematics Voc: Elective Subject Trade Paper 2 I.A: 323 - Geography I.Sc: 119 - Biology November 13, 2024 I.Sc: 105/124 - English I.A: 305/330 - English Voc: 403 - English I.A: Hindi (306), Urdu (307), Sanskrit (312), Arabic (313), Magahi (318), Pali (316), Bhojpuri (212) November 14, 2024 I.Sc: 136-144 - Vocational Subjects I.A: 235-244 - Vocational Subjects I.Com: 342-350 - Vocational Subjects November 15, 2024 I.Sc: 122 - Computer Science 123 - Multimedia & Web Tech I.A: 324 - Psychology November 16, 2024 I.A: 325 - Sociology I.A: 318 - Music November 18, 2024 I.A: 321 - History I.A: 319 - Home Science

As a qualifying test, the sent-up tests are essential for students. Only those who successfully qualify for these tests will be able to take the 2025 Bihar Board Class 10 and 12 Final Exams. These tests, which are administered with the same severity as the final board exams, aid in determining how well-prepared pupils are.