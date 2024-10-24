BSEB Bihar Board 2025 10th, 12th sent-up exam dates out, check complete schedule

BSEB Bihar Board 2025 10th, 12th sent-up exam dates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the exam dates for the classes 10th, and 12th sent-up exams for the academic year 2024-25. Students appearing in the Bihar Board Exam 2025 can download the exam calendar by visiting the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
According to the date sheet released by the Bihar Board, Inter sent-up exams will be conducted between November 11 to 8, in two shifts from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. while Bihar board Matric sent-up exam will be administered between November 19 and 22, in two shifts from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Candidates can check the complete schedule of both exams in the table given below.
Bihar Board 2025 Class 10 Sent-up Exam Dates
|Date
|1st shift
|2nd shift
|November 19, 2024
|Mathematics
|Home Science
|November 20, 2024
|Science
|Social Science
|November 21, 2024
|Hindi, Bengali, Urdu
|Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian
|November 22, 2024
|English, Security, Electronics & Hardware, etc.
|Retail Management, Automobile, Telecom, etc.
Bihar Board 2025 Class 12 Sent-up Exam Dates
|Date
|1st shift
|2nd shift
|November 11, 2024
|I.Sc: 117 - Physics I.A: 320 - Philosophy I.Com: 218 - Entrepreneurship Voc: 402 - Foundation Course
|I.A: 322 - Political Science I.Com: 220 - Accountancy I.Sc: 118 - Chemistry Voc: Elective Subject Trade Paper
|November 12, 2024
|I.Sc: 121 - Mathematics I.A: 327 - Mathematics Voc: Elective Subject Trade Paper 2
|I.A: 323 - Geography I.Sc: 119 - Biology
|November 13, 2024
|I.Sc: 105/124 - English I.A: 305/330 - English Voc: 403 - English
|I.A: Hindi (306), Urdu (307), Sanskrit (312), Arabic (313), Magahi (318), Pali (316), Bhojpuri (212)
|November 14, 2024
|I.Sc: 136-144 - Vocational Subjects I.A: 235-244 - Vocational Subjects
|I.Com: 342-350 - Vocational Subjects
|November 15, 2024
|I.Sc: 122 - Computer Science 123 - Multimedia & Web Tech
|I.A: 324 - Psychology
|November 16, 2024
|I.A: 325 - Sociology
|I.A: 318 - Music
|November 18, 2024
|I.A: 321 - History
|I.A: 319 - Home Science