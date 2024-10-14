Board Exam 2025: Tamil Nadu TN 10th, 11th, and 12th time table out, check complete schedule

Tamil Nadu Board Timetable 2025: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (DGE) has announced the exam dates for Tamil Nadu class 10 (SSLC), 11 (+1) and 12 (+2) exams. Students can check the complete exam schedule/timetable on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.
The announcement of exam dates was made by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh at the Coimbatore District Collector’s Office. As per the announcement, TN Board exam 2025 will be conducted in March onwards. Before that, the board will conduct practical exams which are scheduled to be conducted from February 7 to 14 and the class 11 practical examination will be held from February 12 to 2. Class 10 practical exams will take place from February 22 to 28.
Tamil Nadu TN Board 10th, 11th, 12th Exam Timetable
Class 12 General Examination Date Sheet for the academic year 2024-2025
|Date
|Subject
|March 3, 2025
|Read Tamil and other languages
|March 6, 2025
|English
|March 11,2025
|Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition & Dietetics, Textiles & Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)
|March 14
|Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering
|March 18
|Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretarial
|March 21
|Chemistry, Accounts, Geography
|March 25
|Physics, Economics, Employability Skills
Class 11 Board Exam Datesheet for academic session 2024-25
|Date
|Subjects
|March 5, 2025
|Read Tamil and other languages
|March 10, 2025
|English
|March 13, 2025
|Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering
|March 17, 2025
|Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretarial
|March 20, 2025
|Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretarial
|March 24, 2025
|Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition & Dietetics, Textiles & Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)
|March 27, 2025
|Chemistry, Accounts, Geography
Class 10 General Examination Datesheet for the academic year 2024-2025
|Date
|Subjects
|March 28, 2025
|Tamil and other language lessons
|April 02, 2025
|English
|April 04, 2025
|Optional Language Lesson
|April 07, 2025
|Math
|April 11, 2025
|Science
|April 15, 2025
|Social Science