Board Exam 2025: Tamil Nadu TN 10th, 11th, and 12th time table out, check complete schedule

Tamil Nadu Board Timetable 2025: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (DGE) has announced the exam dates for Tamil Nadu class 10 (SSLC), 11 (+1) and 12 (+2) exams. Students can check the complete exam schedule/timetable on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

The announcement of exam dates was made by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh at the Coimbatore District Collector’s Office. As per the announcement, TN Board exam 2025 will be conducted in March onwards. Before that, the board will conduct practical exams which are scheduled to be conducted from February 7 to 14 and the class 11 practical examination will be held from February 12 to 2. Class 10 practical exams will take place from February 22 to 28.

Tamil Nadu TN Board 10th, 11th, 12th Exam Timetable

Class 12 General Examination Date Sheet for the academic year 2024-2025

Date Subject March 3, 2025 Read Tamil and other languages March 6, 2025 English March 11,2025 Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition & Dietetics, Textiles & Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General) March 14 Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering March 18 Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretarial March 21 Chemistry, Accounts, Geography March 25 Physics, Economics, Employability Skills

Class 11 Board Exam Datesheet for academic session 2024-25

Date Subjects March 5, 2025 Read Tamil and other languages March 10, 2025 English March 13, 2025 Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering March 17, 2025 Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretarial March 20, 2025 Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretarial March 24, 2025 Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition & Dietetics, Textiles & Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General) March 27, 2025 Chemistry, Accounts, Geography

Class 10 General Examination Datesheet for the academic year 2024-2025