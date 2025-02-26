Board Exam 2025: BOSEM files cybercrime complaint against Manipur class 10 question paper leak Manipur Board Class 10 board exam question paper has been leaked. The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) is investigating the incident and vows to bring the perpetrators to justice, while no decision has been made to cancel the exam.

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) has filed a complaint with the cybercrime police station over the leak of the social science question paper of the ongoing Board exams 2025 for class 10. BOSEM secretary S Jitelal stated that an investigation has been started and perpetrators will be caught. He also said that a meeting of board officials was held on Tuesday, February 26, and no decision has been taken so far to cancel the exam.

Investigation starts, preparators to be caught soon: Board

"In connection with the incident related to the question paper leak on Tuesday of the ongoing HSLC examination conducted by BOSEM, the board has been doing in its power to ensure proper conduct of examination. Some sections, in an effort to damage the reputation of BOSEM, leaked the question paper before the exam started," he said.

Condemning the incident, Jitelal said, "A complaint has been filed with the state cybercrime police station and an investigation has been launched. Those responsible will be arrested soon."

Paper was circulating on social media

The Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) has reported that the question paper for the social science subject was leaked on social media, including two WhatsApp groups. During a press briefing, DESAM Secretary General Nongthombam Thoithoiba stated that the examination was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., but the question paper was shared in the WhatsApp groups around 8:30 a.m. He called for strict action to be taken against those responsible for the leak.

This year, a total of 37,052 students are appearing for the HSLC Exam 2025 at 155 centres, including 93 in the valley districts and 62 in the hill districts.

(Inputs from agencies)