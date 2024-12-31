Bihar: Kishanganj District Official orders private schools to offer Urdu language education

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

In a significant development aimed at promoting linguistic diversity, the District Education Officer of Kishanganj, Nasir Hussain, has issued an official directive requiring private schools in the district to offer Urdu language education. The order specifically targets CBSE-affiliated private schools in the region, requesting them to make arrangements for the teaching of Urdu to students who express interest in learning the language.

The directive emphasises that schools must ensure the necessary provisions are in place for Urdu education, including qualified teachers and resources. Furthermore, schools are required to submit a compliance report to the Bihar Education Project Office in Kishanganj, confirming the implementation of these measures.

This initiative comes as part of the district’s broader efforts to foster a diverse learning environment and enhance students’ cultural and linguistic knowledge. The move is expected to benefit students by providing them with the opportunity to learn an additional language, expanding their academic and professional prospects.

By introducing Urdu in private schools, Kishanganj aims to promote the preservation and growth of the language, which holds significant cultural value in the region. The district’s education authorities are hopeful that this will also encourage students to engage with the rich literary traditions associated with Urdu.

This step reflects a growing recognition of the importance of multilingual education in creating well-rounded, culturally aware students who can contribute to the social fabric of the country. As the directive takes effect, it is expected that other districts may follow suit in promoting the inclusion of regional and national languages in school curricula.