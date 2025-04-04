Bihar Board 10 Result 2025: BSEB to start scrutiny, compartment, special exam registration today, details here Students who are not satisfied with their Bihar Board 10th Results 2025 can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets, compartment exams and special exams through the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check details here.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th 2025 Scrutiny/Compartment/Special Exam Registration: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start registrations for the scrutiny of Class 10 answer sheets, compartment exams, and special exams today, April 4, 2025. Students can submit their registrations until April 12, 2025. Those dissatisfied with their marks in one or more subjects may apply for scrutiny of the BSEB Matric 2025 results by paying Rs 120 per subject on the official website, matricbsebscrutiny.com.

How to Apply for BSEB Bihar Board Result 2025 Scrutiny?

1. Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

2. Select the link titled 'scrutiny' or 're-evaluation'.

3. You will be redirected to the login window where you need to enter the required information, including the registration number, roll code, and roll number.

4. Enter your application ID and password created by the system to log in.

5. Check the boxes for the subjects you want to review.

6. Select 'Fee payment' and pay the required amount using a credit card, debit card, or Internet banking.

For the BSEB Bihar Board 10th compartment exam 2025 and the Bihar Board Matric special exam 2025, students can ask their school authorities to submit their application forms through the official websites, secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.com. Students from the general category are required to pay Rs 1,010, while SC, ST, and EBC students will need to pay Rs 895.

How to Apply for BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam 2025?

1. Visit the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on the link that reads, 'Matric Special/Compartment Exam Form 2025'.

3. Log in using your roll code and roll number.

4. Fill out the application form.

5. Provide the required information and select the subjects for the compartment exam.

6. Pay the required fee using a credit card, debit card, or Internet banking.

7. Upon successful submission, print the application form for future reference.

What if a Student Passes the Scrutiny Exam and Compartment Exam—Which Marks Will Be Considered?

According to BSEB, if a student fails in a maximum of two subjects and applies for scrutiny while appearing in the Bihar Board 10th compartment exams 2025, and if their scrutiny result shows increased marks leading to passing the compartment exam, then the candidate's result from the scrutiny will be considered valid, not the result from the compartment exam.