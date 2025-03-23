Assam education Board cancels remaining HS first year exams following alleged question paper leak The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has cancelled the remaining examinations of the Higher Secondary (HS) First Year Examination 2025 following concerns over potential question paper leaks.

In a significant development, the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has decided to cancel all remaining examinations for the Higher Secondary (HS) First Year Examination 2025. This decision comes after reports of a suspected question paper leak for the Mathematics exam, originally scheduled for March 21, 2025. The leak led the board to postpone the exam and subsequently cancel the remaining exams scheduled for March 24 to March 29, 2025.

The issue came to light when sealed packets containing the Mathematics question papers were allegedly opened at several institutions on March 20, a day before the scheduled exam. The exam was planned for the second session on March 21, but the breach of protocol raised serious concerns about the integrity of the examination process. The ASSEB, after reviewing the situation, expressed fears that similar leaks could affect the remaining exams, as all question papers for upcoming subjects were in the custody of individual institutions across the state.

In response to the incident, the ASSEB suspended the affiliation of 15 private institutions located in 10 districts of Assam, which were found to have violated examination protocols. These schools had allegedly opened the sealed packets containing the question papers, leading to the leak. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu confirmed the news on social media, stating that the remaining HS First Year exams from March 24 to March 29 were canceled due to the breach.

The ASSEB also issued a statement explaining the situation. According to the statement from the Controller of Examinations (In-Charge), Ranjan Kumar Das, reports indicated that several institutions had broken the seals of the question paper packets on March 20, even though the exam was scheduled for the following day. "Given that all question papers for the upcoming exams are under the custody of the institutions, it cannot be ruled out that similar leaks may occur," the statement read.

Further investigation is being conducted by the police, and a detailed inquiry will be carried out to identify the individuals responsible for the leak. Minister Pegu confirmed that action would be taken against the errant institutions and that they would be barred from admitting 11th-grade students for the academic year 2025-26.

As for the next steps, the ASSEB will hold a meeting on March 24, 2025, to decide on the future course of action regarding the exams. Updates will be provided accordingly to all concerned authorities.

This incident has raised serious concerns about the examination system's security, especially regarding the handling and distribution of question papers. The ASSEB's swift action highlights its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process, even as the investigation continues.