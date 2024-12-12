Thursday, December 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. AP SSC 10th exam 2025 date sheet out - check complete schedule

AP SSC 10th exam 2025 date sheet out - check complete schedule

AP SSC 10th exam 2025 date sheet has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP). Candidates who applied for the exam can download exam date sheet from the official website of BSEAP, bse.ap.gov.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 12, 2024 14:07 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 14:13 IST
AP SSC 10th exam 2025 date sheet out
Image Source : FILE AP SSC 10th exam 2025 date sheet out

AP Board exam 2024 datesheet: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the exam timetable for class 10th board exam 2025. All those who are going to appear for the Andhra Pradesh Board Exams in 2025 can download the AP SSC Board Exam 2025 timetable from the official website.

The AP board class 10th hall tickets were released for Regular, Private, OSSC, OSSC Private, and Vocational students. Candidates can download AP SSC 10th Exam 2025 datesheet by following the easy steps given below. 

AP SSC 10th exam 2025 date sheet: How to download?

  • Visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in
  • Navigate the link to the 'AP SSC 10th exam 2025 date sheet'
  • It will redirect you to a PDF containing subject-wise exam dates
  • Download and save AP SSC 10th exam 2025 date sheet for future reference

AP SSC 10th exam 2025 subject-wise dates

Dates Subject
18-Mar-2024 First language paper 1
19-Mar-2024 Second language
20-Mar-2024 English
22-Mar-2024 Mathematics
23-Mar-2024 Physical science
26-Mar-2024 Biological science
27-Mar-2024 Social Studies
28-Mar-2024

First language paper II, OSSC main Language paper I
30-Mar-2024

OSSC main Language paper II, SSC vocational course

Along with the Class 10th exam timetable, the board has released the AP Inter 1st year 2nd year timetable. The exams will be conducted from March 1 to March 20. Students can check their respective exam schedules on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related High-schools News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement