AP SSC 10th exam 2025 date sheet out - check complete schedule

AP Board exam 2024 datesheet: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the exam timetable for class 10th board exam 2025. All those who are going to appear for the Andhra Pradesh Board Exams in 2025 can download the AP SSC Board Exam 2025 timetable from the official website.
The AP board class 10th hall tickets were released for Regular, Private, OSSC, OSSC Private, and Vocational students. Candidates can download AP SSC 10th Exam 2025 datesheet by following the easy steps given below.
AP SSC 10th exam 2025 date sheet: How to download?
- Visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in
- Navigate the link to the 'AP SSC 10th exam 2025 date sheet'
- It will redirect you to a PDF containing subject-wise exam dates
- Download and save AP SSC 10th exam 2025 date sheet for future reference
AP SSC 10th exam 2025 subject-wise dates
|Dates
|Subject
|18-Mar-2024
|First language paper 1
|19-Mar-2024
|Second language
|20-Mar-2024
|English
|22-Mar-2024
|Mathematics
|23-Mar-2024
|Physical science
|26-Mar-2024
|Biological science
|27-Mar-2024
|Social Studies
|28-Mar-2024
|
First language paper II, OSSC main Language paper I
|30-Mar-2024
|
OSSC main Language paper II, SSC vocational course
Along with the Class 10th exam timetable, the board has released the AP Inter 1st year 2nd year timetable. The exams will be conducted from March 1 to March 20. Students can check their respective exam schedules on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.