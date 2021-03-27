Image Source : PTI BSEH Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 date sheet released. Direct link to download

BSEH Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 date sheet: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the date sheet for Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2021. Students can download their BSEH 2021 exam timetable through the official website-- bseh.org.in.

BSEH Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 date sheet: How to download

Visit the official website-- bseh.org.in

Click on the "Haryana Board Exam 2021 time table" link available on the home page

A PDF will appear

Download the BSEB Exam 2021 Date Sheet for future reference

BSEH Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 date sheet: Direct link

The BSEH Class 10 exams 20201 will begin on April 22 and will end on May 12. The Haryana Board Class 12 exams 2021 will begin on April 20 and will end on May 17. The BSEH board exam will be conducted in single shift – from 12.30 pm to 3 pm.

