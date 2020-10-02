Students of Classes 9 to 12 to have half-day classes from Oct 8 in Puducherry

Image Source : PTI Students of classes 9 to 12 to have half-day classes from Oct 8 for doubt clarification

The students from class 9 to 12 will have half-day classes in schools from October 8 in Puducherry and Karaikal region, the Puducherry government announced on Friday. Director of Education Rudra Goud told reporters that the classes would be held only for half a day on all six days in a week until further orders.

While students of class 9 and 11 will have classes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, those studying in class 10 and 12 will have it on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in a week.

He noted that the attendance would not be compulsory and classes were meant for doubt clarification and guidance only.

Students should bring a letter of consent of their parents for attending the classes in the format the department had brought out.

Goud said at present there would be no transport facility for the students to reach the schools.

Noon meal scheme would not be operated for the present in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The official said the schools for classes 9 to 12 would be reopened on October 5.

But classes as such would begin only on October 8 as certain preparatory work was needed to clean the premises and other allied works.

Goud said if there was any one in the family with symptoms of COVID-19, the student should not come to school.

However all students would be admitted into the classes after preliminary health check up through thermal scanner.

They would also be asked to clean their hands with sanitiser, maintain social distancing and wear masks as these are essential safety measures.

Classes would be held only for half a day from 10 am to 1 pm in view of the extraordinary situation now prevailing.

(With Inputs from PTI)

