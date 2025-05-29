When will JAC Jharkhand Class 12 Result be out? Check latest updates JAC Jharkhand Class 12 Result will be declared soon. Students who are eagerly awaiting the results can download their marksheets by visiting the official website of JAC - jacresults.com. Check expected date, time, how to download, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the Class 12 results soon. Based on previous trends, the results are likely to be announced in the last week of May. However, there has been no official confirmation from board officials yet. Once the results are declared, students and parents will be able to download the JAC Class 12 results by visiting the official website, jacresults.com.

Last year, the JAC 12th results were released on May 30, 2024, indicating that the board may announce the results at any time this year. Before the announcement, the board will reveal the exact date and time for the release of the JAC 12th results, likely during a press conference. During this event, the board will disclose the overall pass percentage, district-wise pass percentages, and other relevant information. After the announcement, a link to the marksheets will be made available on the official website. Students can then download their JAC Jharkhand Class 12 results using their roll number, date of birth, and other required details.

The JAC Jharkhand Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 11, 2025, to March 4, 2025, at various exam centers, with over 3,00,000 students participating in the exams this year.

How to download JAC Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2025?

Visit the official website of JAC - jacresults.com. Navigate the link to the 'Results of Annual Secondary Examination-2025' or 'JAC 12th Result 2025'. A window will open on the screen. Enter your credentials, such as roll code and roll number or anything that is mentioned on the login and click on 'submit'. JAC Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2025 will appear on screen. Download and save JAC Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2025 for future reference.

Alternative Method: Check via SMS

Students can also receive their results via SMS by following these steps:

Open your messaging app. Type: JAC12 Send the message to 5676750. You will receive your result via SMS.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for the Jharkhand Class 12th exam was 85.48%. The pass percentage for the arts stream was 72.7%, while the commerce stream achieved a pass percentage of 90.60%. Additionally, the pass percentage for the science stream stood at 93.7%. Students are advised to regularly check the official JAC website for the latest updates.