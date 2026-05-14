WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik Result 2026 via Apps: How to download marksheet PDF

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Uccha Madhyamik, HS result 2026 will be available via Apps, apart from the official websites - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in. The students can download WBCSHE Uccha Madhyamik 12th scorecard via WBCHSE Results app, Digilocker, SMS and indiaresults.com.

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik result 2026 via App: How to check

Download WBCHSE Results app from Google Playstore

Click on HS, 12th scorecard PDF link

Enter roll number, registration number as login credentials

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik HS, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik HS, 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download WBCHSE HS Uchha Madhyamik scorecard at result.wb.gov.in

The students can follow these steps to download WBCHSE HS Uchha Madhyamik scorecard PDF on the websites - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in. To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in Click on WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the required marksheet login credentials WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik scorecard via Digilocker

Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore

Login with your required credentials

Now, click on WBCHSE HS 12th scorecard PDF link

WBCHSE HS 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save WBCHSE HS 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download WBCHSE HS marksheet at indiaresults.com

Visit the alternative website - indiaresults.com

Click on WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials

WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a print out.

WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik result 2026 via SMS: How to check

The students can follow these steps to check WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik HS result via SMS. Here are the steps to follow -

Open SMS app on your mobile phone Type WB12 roll number and send it to 5676750 WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik result 2026 will be available on your phone.

For details on WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik result 2026, please visit the websites - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in.