WBCHSE HS result 2026 OUT? at result.wb.gov.in Live: WB Uccha Madhyamik pass percentage, toppers

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Uchha Madhyamik, HS result 2026 will be announced soon. The WBCHSE HS result websites and links are - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in.

The students can follow these steps to download WBCHSE HS Uchha Madhyamik scorecard PDF on the websites - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in. To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out.



Visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in

Click on WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required marksheet login credentials

WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.