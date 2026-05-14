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  4. WBCHSE HS result 2026 OUT? at result.wb.gov.in Live: WB Uccha Madhyamik pass percentage, toppers
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WBCHSE HS result 2026 OUT? at result.wb.gov.in Live: WB Uccha Madhyamik pass percentage, toppers

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

WBCHSE HS pass percentage, merit list 2026 Live: WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik, HS result 2026 will shortly be announced. Know how to download Uchha Madhyamik scorecard PDF at result.wb.gov.in

WBCHSE HS result 2026 Live: Check Uchha Madhyamik pass percentage, merit list.
WBCHSE HS result 2026 Live: Check Uchha Madhyamik pass percentage, merit list. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Kolkata:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Uchha Madhyamik, HS result 2026 will be announced soon. The WBCHSE HS result websites and links are - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in. 

The students can follow these steps to download WBCHSE HS Uchha Madhyamik scorecard PDF on the websites - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in. To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out.

 
Visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in
Click on WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF link
Use application number, date of birth as the required marksheet login credentials
WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen
Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

Live updates :WB Uccha Madhyamik HS Result 2026 at result.wb.gov.in Live

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  • 10:14 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik result 2026 links

    WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik result 2026 links are - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in. To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out.

     

  • 10:13 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik result 2026 websites

    WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik result 2026 websites are - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in. To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out.

     

  • 10:13 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBCHSE HS result 2026 Live: When will press conference begin?

    The press conference to announce to announce WBCHSE HS result 2026 will begin at 10:30 am. The students can follow these steps to download WBCHSE HS Uchha Madhyamik scorecard PDF on the websites - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in. To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out. 

  • 10:11 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik result 2026 time

    WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik result 2026 time is 10:30 am, the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik scorecard will be available for download at wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in. 

    The students can follow these steps to download WBCHSE HS Uchha Madhyamik scorecard PDF on the websites - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in. To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out. 

  • 10:10 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik result 2026 shortly

    WBCHSE HS Uccha Madhyamik result 2026 will be announced shortly on the websites - wbchse.wb.gov.in, result.wb.gov.in. The WBCHSE HS result will be announced at 10:30 am, the scorecard PDF is will be available for download at result.wb.gov.in from 11 am. 

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WBCHSE HS Result Class 12 Results
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