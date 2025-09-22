WBCHSE HS Result 2025 by October 31, says President Chiranjib Bhattacharya WBCHSE HS Result 2025 Date: WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya told IndiaTV that students can expect the Uchha Madhyamik result on or before October 31. "The evaluation of 38 to 39 lakh OMR sheets has started and it is likely to be completed before October 31," WBCHSE president said.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is likely to announce the Uchha Madhyamik, HS exam result 2025 by October 31. WBCHSE for the first time conducted the Uchha Madhyamik, Class 12 exam in semester format between September 8 and 22. WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya told IndiaTV that students can expect the Uchha Madhyamik result on or before October 31. "The evaluation of 38 to 39 lakh OMR sheets has started and it is likely to be completed before October 31," WBCHSE president said.

WBCHSE HS Result 2025 once announced, will be available on the official websites- wbchse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in. The login credentials to check and download WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF are- application number, date of birth. To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- wbchse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out.

WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF: Steps to download at wbchse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in

Visit the official websites- wbchse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in

Click on WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required marksheet login credentials

WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF will contain student's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, pass/ fail status, other details. WBCHSE semester four exam will be held from February 12 to 27.

For details on WBCHSE HS exam, please visit the official website- wbchse.wb.gov.in.