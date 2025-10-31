WBCHSE HS Merit List: Aditya Narayan Jana, Pritam Ballav are the Uchha Madhyamik toppers with 98.97% WBCHSE HS Merit List: Among the 69 students who have secured the top 10 position in the HS, class 12 exam; Aditya Narayan Jana and Pritam Ballav from Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith, Purulia secured rank 1 with 98.97 per cent.

A total of 93.72 per cent students cleared the WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik, HS exam this year, the result was announced on Friday, October 31. Among the 69 students who have secured the top 10 position in the HS, class 12 exam; Aditya Narayan Jana and Pritam Ballav from Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith, Purulia secured rank 1 with 98.97 per cent.

WBCHSE HS Merit List: Top 10 rank holders

WBCHSE HS Uchha Madhyamik Pass Percentage: District-wise performance

South 24 PRGS- 96.72%

Nadia- 96.64%

Howrah: 96.59%.

WBCHSE HS Uchha Madhyamik Pass Percentage: Stream-wise performance

Science stream: 98.80%

Commerce stream: 94.19%

Humanities stream: 92.54%

WBCHSE HS Uchha Madhyamik Pass Percentage: Male, female students pass percentage

Male students: 93.81 per cent

Female students: 93.65 per cent.

To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out. '

WBCHSE HS third semester marksheet PDF: Steps to download at result.wb.gov.in

Visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in

Click on WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required marksheet login credentials

WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF will contain student's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, pass/ fail status, other details. WBCHSE semester four exam will be held from February 12 to 27.

For details on WBCHSE HS exam, please visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in.