WBCHSE, WB HS Semester 3 Results Live: WBCHSE HS, 12th result 2025 will be out today, October 31. Check Uchha Madhyamik result date and links.

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
New Delhi:

 The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Uchha Madhyamik, HS exam third semester exam result 2025 will be released today, October 31. The students can check the WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik result 2025 on the official website, once announced. 

The WBCHSE HS result release time is 12:30 PM, the Uchha Madhyamik marksheet will be available for download on the official website- result.wb.gov.in/ mobile app from 2 PM.  

WBCHSE HS third semester exam result 2025 once announced, will be available on the official websites-result.wb.gov.in. The login credentials to check and download WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF are- application number, date of birth. 

WBCHSE HS third semester marksheet PDF: Steps to download at result.wb.gov.in 

  • Visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in 
  • Click on WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF link
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required marksheet login credentials
  • WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen
  • Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

  • 10:47 AM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBCHSE HS result 2025 Live Updates: How to download scorecard PDF

    To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 third semester marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out. 

  • 10:43 AM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBCHSE HS result 2025 Live Updates: Where to check

    The students can check WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik result on the official website- result.wb.gov.in.  

  • 10:40 AM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBCHSE HS result 2025 Live Updates: Uchha Madhyamik result time

    • WBCHSE HS Result announcement time: 12:30 PM 
    • WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik scorecard link activation time: 2 pm.  
  • 10:30 AM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBCHSE HS result 2025 Live Updates: Uchha Madhyamik 3rd semester exam result link

    The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) HS result link is result.wb.gov.in. The students can check and download Uchha Madhyamik 3rd semester exam scorecard PDF on the official website- result.wb.gov.in.  

  • 10:28 AM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBCHSE HS result 2025 Live Updates: Uchha Madhyamik result today at result.wb.gov.in

    The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Uchha Madhyamik, Class 12 third semester exam result 2025 will be announced today, October 31. The students can check Uchha Madhyamik exam result 2025 on the official website- result.wb.gov.in.  

