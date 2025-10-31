Live WBCHSE HS result 2025 Live Updates: WB Uchha Madhyamik result at result.wb.gov.in today; websites to check WBCHSE, WB HS Semester 3 Results Live: WBCHSE HS, 12th result 2025 will be out today, October 31. Check Uchha Madhyamik result date and links.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Uchha Madhyamik, HS exam third semester exam result 2025 will be released today, October 31. The students can check the WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik result 2025 on the official website, once announced.

The WBCHSE HS result release time is 12:30 PM, the Uchha Madhyamik marksheet will be available for download on the official website- result.wb.gov.in/ mobile app from 2 PM.

WBCHSE HS third semester exam result 2025 once announced, will be available on the official websites-result.wb.gov.in. The login credentials to check and download WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF are- application number, date of birth.

WBCHSE HS third semester marksheet PDF: Steps to download at result.wb.gov.in