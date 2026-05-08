WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026: Minimum passing marks

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Board, WBBSE Madhyamik, 10th result 2026 will be announced today, May 8. The students can check WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 on the websites - wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in and download scorecard PDF.

WBBSE Madhyamik, 10th pass marks

The minimum passing marks in the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th exam is 34 per cent, the students need to secure 34 per cent in aggregate and each subject.

How to download WBBSE Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF at wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in

The students can follow these steps to download the WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF on the websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbsedata.com, wbbse.wb.gov.in. To download, students need to visit the official websites - wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in and click on the Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a printout.

Click on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard will be available for download on the screen Save WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download WBBSE Madhyamik 10th marksheet via App

The WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 will be available via Mobile Apps - iResults, Madhyamik Results, Edutips App.

Download iResults, Madhyamik Results, Edutips App from Google Playstore Register with login credentials - registration number/ mobile number, date of birth Click on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 link WBBSE Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download Save WBBSE Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF via Digilocker: Steps to download

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard pdf will be available for download

Save WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in.