UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 at upmsp.edu.in Live: UPMSP 10th, 12th results shortly

Allahabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is set to declare the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 shortly, with official portals upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in expected to host the scorecards. Lakhs of students across Uttar Pradesh are on edge as the High School and Intermediate results, one of the biggest school-level announcements in the country, are about to go live.

Students can check their results online or access digital marksheets through DigiLocker, which often proves faster during heavy website traffic. Track every update in real time, including result timings, direct links, pass percentage trends, toppers list, and a clear guide to downloading your UP Board marksheet via DigiLocker and the app with the live blog.

Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in

Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login

UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.