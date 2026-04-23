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  4. UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 at upmsp.edu.in Live: UPMSP 10th, 12th results shortly
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UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 at upmsp.edu.in Live: UPMSP 10th, 12th results shortly

Written By: Shivani Dixit
Updated:

upmsp.edu.in 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results 2026 are expected to be announced shortly on the official websites. Students can check their scores online or download digital marksheets via DigiLocker.

upmsp edu in 10th 12th results 2026
upmsp edu in 10th 12th results 2026 Image Source : PTI
Allahabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is set to declare the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 shortly, with official portals upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in expected to host the scorecards. Lakhs of students across Uttar Pradesh are on edge as the High School and Intermediate results, one of the biggest school-level announcements in the country, are about to go live.

Students can check their results online or access digital marksheets through DigiLocker, which often proves faster during heavy website traffic. Track every update in real time, including result timings, direct links, pass percentage trends, toppers list, and a clear guide to downloading your UP Board marksheet via DigiLocker and the app with the live blog.

Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in 

Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link 
Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login 
UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
Save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

 

Live updates :UPMSP 10th, 12th Results 2026 Live: UP Board High School, Inter Results Soon at upresults.nic.in; How to Download Marksheet via DigiLocker App

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  • 2:20 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    UPMSP High School, 10th result 2026 links

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release the UP Board Class 10 results on its official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

    To download the scorecard PDF, students should visit any of these portals and click on the Class 10 result link. Enter the required details, such as roll number or registration number, along with date of birth. Once submitted, the marksheet will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the PDF, and take a printout for future reference.

  • 2:17 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    UPMSP result 2026 websites : Check your results

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will host the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2026 on its official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

    To download the scorecard PDF, visit any of these portals and click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link. Enter your roll number or registration number along with your date of birth. Once submitted, the marksheet will appear on the screen. Download and save the PDF, and keep a printed copy for future reference.

  • 2:15 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    UPMSP 10th result time

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce the UP Board Class 10 result today at 4 PM. Once released, both Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 will be available on the official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and results.upmsp.edu.in.

    To download the scorecard PDF, visit any of these official portals and click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link. Enter your roll number or registration number along with your date of birth. The marksheet will appear on the screen. Download it, save it, and take a printout for future reference.

  • 2:04 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    UPMSP result to be announced shortly

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is set to announce the UP Board Class 10 result shortly, with the official time scheduled for 4 PM. Once declared, both Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 will be available on the official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

    To download the scorecard PDF, students should visit any of the official portals and click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link. Enter the required login credentials such as roll number or registration number along with date of birth. The marksheet will appear on the screen, which can then be downloaded and saved. Students are advised to keep a printed copy for future reference.

  • 2:03 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    How to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 via SMS

    Students can also check their UP Board Class 10 and 12 results through SMS, which is especially useful if websites are slow or inaccessible. To use this option, open the messaging app on your phone and type your class-specific roll number in the prescribed format.

    Send the message to 56263, and within seconds, your subject-wise marks will be delivered directly to your phone. This is a quick and reliable alternative during peak result hours when online portals may experience heavy traffic.

  • 2:01 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    How to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 results 2026 via app

    Students can easily access their UP Board results using a mobile app. Start by visiting the Google Play Store and searching for a trusted UPMSP result app. Download and install the app, then open it and select the Class 10 or Class 12 result link.

    Enter your application number and date of birth as login credentials. Once submitted, your scorecard will appear on the screen. You can download the PDF, save it on your device, and take a printout for future reference.

  • 1:59 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    UP Board Result 2026 Live: Easiest way to check your result

    Students can check their results directly on the official website by following a few simple steps. Visit the UP Board website, click on the Class 10 result link, enter your roll number and required details, and submit the form. Your result will appear on the screen, which you can download and print for future reference.

  • 1:59 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    UP Board 10th Result 2026 Live: 16 major changes introduced in marksheets

    To curb fake marksheets and fraud, the board has introduced around 16 advanced security features in the 2026 marksheets. While some of these can be verified visually, others require specialised tools, making the document far more secure and tamper-resistant.

    Additionally, a hybrid technology system was used in key districts, including Prayagraj, Meerut, Bareilly, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur. Marks were uploaded both manually and digitally to minimise errors and ensure greater accuracy and transparency in the evaluation process.

  • 1:54 PM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    UP Board 10th Result 2026 Live: What to do if the website crashes?

    With heavy traffic during result announcements, the official websites may slow down or crash. Students are advised not to panic, as alternative options are available. If the main portals are unresponsive, results can be accessed via DigiLocker by logging in with a mobile number or Aadhaar and downloading the verified digital marksheet.

    Students facing internet issues can also check their results via SMS. Simply type UP10 followed by your roll number and send it to 56263. The subject-wise marks will be delivered directly to your phone within seconds.

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