UPMSP Compartment Exams 2025: UP Board releases Class 10th, 12th schedule, details inside UPMSP has published the schedule for the Class 10th and 12th compartment and improvement exams. All candidates wishing to sit for the UPMSP Compartment Exams 2025 or to enhance their marks can download the exam timetable from the official UPMSP website - upmsp.edu.in.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the compartment board exams 2025 schedule for classes 10th and 12th. Students who wish to appear for the UPMSP Compartment Exams 2025 or improve their marks can download the exam schedule from the official website of UPMSP - upmsp.edu.in. According to the schedule, UPMSP Class 10th and 12th board exams will be conducted from July 19, 2025, at various exam centres. The UP Board High School Compartment Exam 2025 will be held in the morning shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the UP Board Intermediate Compartment Exam 2025 will be held in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Students have been advised to stay informed about official announcements and prepare well in advance to maximise this opportunity.

The official notice states, "The concerned Principal will download the admit cards of the registered candidates from the council's website www.upmsp.edu.in and make them available to the candidates after countersigning. Candidates must arrive at the examination centre 45 minutes before the start time on the scheduled date to enable proper arrangements for seating them in the examination halls in an orderly manner."

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th compartment exam 2025: Guidelines to be followed