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  4. UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 at upmsp.edu.in Live: UP Board to announce High School, Inter results tomorrow
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UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 at upmsp.edu.in Live: UP Board to announce High School, Inter results tomorrow

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

upmsp.edu.in 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: As per UPMSP, the Class 10 and 12 results is scheduled to be out today at 4 PM. UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 once announced, will be available at upmsp.edu.in and via Digilocker - results.digilocker.gov.in

UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: Check UP board 10th, 12th results at upmsp.edu.in.
UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: Check UP board 10th, 12th results at upmsp.edu.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Allahabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP will announce High School (Class 10), Intermediate (Class 12) exam results 2026 tomorrow, April 23. As per UPMSP, the Class 10 and 12 results is scheduled to be out at 4 PM. UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 once announced, will be available at upmsp.edu.in and via Digilocker - results.digilocker.gov.in. 

The students can follow these steps to check and download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard pdf on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.   

  • Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in 
  • Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link 
  • Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login 
  • UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

Live updates :UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 at upmsp.edu.in Live Updates

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  • 3:07 PM (IST)Apr 22, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard at upmsp.edu.in

    The students can follow these steps to check and download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard pdf on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

  • 3:06 PM (IST)Apr 22, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP 10th, 12th result links

    UPMSP 10th, 12th result links are - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.   

  • 3:06 PM (IST)Apr 22, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP High School, Inter result websites

    UPMSP High School (10th), Inter (12th) result websites are - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

  • 3:05 PM (IST)Apr 22, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP High School, Inter results 2026 time

    UPMSP High School, Inter results 2026 will be announced at 4 PM tomorrow. UPMSP High School, Inter results will be available via upmsp.edu.in and through Digilocker - results.digilocker.gov.in.  

     

  • 3:03 PM (IST)Apr 22, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP 10th, 12th results date 2026

    UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 will be announced tomorrow, April 24. As per UPMSP, UP Board Class 10 and 12 results will be declared at 4 PM on Thursday.  UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 once announced, will be available at upmsp.edu.in and via Digilocker - results.digilocker.gov.in. 

     

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