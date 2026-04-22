UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 at upmsp.edu.in Live: UP Board to announce High School, Inter results tomorrow

Allahabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP will announce High School (Class 10), Intermediate (Class 12) exam results 2026 tomorrow, April 23. As per UPMSP, the Class 10 and 12 results is scheduled to be out at 4 PM. UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 once announced, will be available at upmsp.edu.in and via Digilocker - results.digilocker.gov.in.

The students can follow these steps to check and download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard pdf on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.