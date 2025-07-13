UP TGT 2025 admit card to be released soon, when and where to download call letters UP TGT 2025 admit card will be released soon. Candidates can download their call letters by visiting the official website - upsessb.pariksha.nic.in, once released. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB), located in Allahabad, will soon release the admit cards for the UP Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) recruitment exam. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official website: upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

How to download UP TGT 2025 admit card?

To download the UP TGT admit card, candidates will need to use their credentials, including their registration number, date of birth, and other required details on the login page. Here are the steps to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official website at upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.

2. Locate the link for the 'UP TGT Admit Card'.

3. Click on the link, which will redirect you to a login window where you will need to enter your credentials.

4. Your UP TGT Admit Card will then appear.

5. Download and save the UP TGT Admit Card for future reference.

UP TGT 2025 exam dates

The UP TGT exam is scheduled to take place on July 21 and 22, 2025, at various exam centres. TGT PGT exam 2025 will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode. Candidates need to mark their answers in the OMR sheet allotted to them. Candidates are required to bring both their TGT admit card and a photo ID proof to the designated exam centre. Candidates should note that the board will not send a hard copy of the admit card.

Alternative websites

upsessb.pariksha.nic.in

upessc.up.gov.in

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 4,163 vacancies, out of which 3,539 vacancies are for TGT post while 624 are for PGT posts. The selection of the candidates is done through a written exam, followed by an interview .Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for latest updates.